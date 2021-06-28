Supreme Court refuses to hear transgender bathroom case, a victory for LGBT rights and student Gavin Grimm

An LGBT supporter holds a "Trans Rights Are Human Rights" sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

The Supreme Court on Monday handed the LGBT rights movement another victory, declining to hear an appeal that challenged the rights of transgender students to use the bathroom of their choosing.

The high court said it would not take a case involving Gavin Grimm and the school board of Gloucester County, Virginia. That board had refused Grimm the choice to use a boys bathroom in his school in a policy that also applied to other transgender students.

Grimm was born female but began identifying as male after his high school freshman year.