Japan's Nikkei 225 falls 1% as Asia-Pacific markets slip despite record high close for S&P 500

The Nikkei 225 fell 1.03% in early trade while the Topix index shed 1.11%. South Korea's Kospi also declined 0.17%.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Tuesday morning trade despite gains overnight on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite touching fresh record closing highs.

Investors will also monitor technology shares in Asia-Pacific after the Nasdaq Composite on Wall Street rose 0.98% to a record closing high of 14,500.51.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 91.873 — struggling to recover to levels above 92.1 seen earlier in the month.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.54 per dollar, stronger than levels above 110.8 seen yesterday against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7568, still stronger than levels below $0.755 seen last week.

Oil prices were mildly lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures slipping fractionally to $74.63 per barrel. U.S. crude futures sat below the flatline, trading at $72.89 per barrel.