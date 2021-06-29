Detroit automakers lift mask mandates for fully vaccinated workers

Ford started resuming vehicle production in the U.S. on May 18, 2020 with new coronavirus safety protocols such as health assessments, personal protective equipment and facility modifications to increase social distancing.

DETROIT – Leaders of the Detroit automakers and United Auto Workers union have agreed to make face masks optional for employees who are fully vaccinated against Covid -19.

Workers for the companies, including non-salaried employees, won't have to show proof of vaccination, according to officials with the UAW and General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler).

The Tuesday announcement comes after a task force between the companies and union reviewed reports from medical experts, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards on how to safely work through the pandemic.