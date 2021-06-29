Declan Kelly, former Obama official and Clinton aide, quits as Teneo CEO after drunken conduct at charity party

Teneo CEO Declan Kelly speaks onstage during Global Citizen Presents Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream at St. Ann’s Warehouse on September 26, 2019 in New York City.

The CEO of leading public relations and advisory firm Teneo, who previously served as a special envoy to Northern Ireland under then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, resigned Tuesday after fallout from his drunken behavior at a high-powered charity event last month.

Declan Kelly's embarrassing departure came days after General Motors severed ties with Teneo because of his conduct, and weeks after he resigned from the board of directors of the non-profit group Global Citizen, the host of the May 2 event in question.

General Motors had been a client of Teneo, a 1,200-person firm that was co-founded by Doug Band, a former aide to ex-President Bill Clinton.

In addition to doing work for GM, which reportedly was paying Teneo a $250,000-per month retainer, Kelly also has served as an advisor to General Electric and Coca-Cola.

Kelly, who also been Teneo's chairman, is the brother of Alan Kelly, leader of the Labour Party in Ireland.

Declan Kelly, who previously worked as a reporter for several newspapers in Ireland, served as a special economic envoy from 2009 through 2011 for Hillary Clinton when she headed the State Department under President Barack Obama. Kelly additionally had served as an advisor to Clinton during her 2008 campaign for president.

The Wall Street Journal reported last Friday that Kelly's representative said that Kelly had been "inebriated and behaved inappropriately towards some women and men" at the Global Citizen event.

President Joe Biden had made a video appearance at the event, whose chairpersons were Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. Pope Francis also delivered a message to the event.

"Since the event two months ago Mr. Kelly immediately committed to sobriety, is undertaking ongoing counselling from healthcare professionals, and has temporarily reduced his work responsibilities," the statement from his representative said, according to The Journal.

"He has the full support of his family, colleagues, partners and friends."

This was not Kelly's first embarrassing public episode.

Kelly previously was seen on social media video sleeping with his mouth open in stands of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami during the first quarter of the Super Bowl in February 2020.

That viral video came eight months after Teneo sold a slight majority stake in the firm to CVC Capital Partners in a deal that valued Teneo at more than $700 million.