Stocks look way overdue for at least a 5% pullback, based on history

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

While the backdrop for stocks is quite bullish, if history is any gauge, the market is overdue for a pullback, according to CFRA.

The economy continues to rebound from the pandemic, the Federal Reserve is sticking with its easy policies, interest rates are remaining low and investors appear to be dismissing inflation as a threat. The S&P 500 is closing out the first half of the year with a 14% gain.

However, based on historical data from CFRA, the current market backdrop appears ripe for a pullback.