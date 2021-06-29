NFL's Washington Football Team names Tanya Snyder as co-CEO

The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday it named Tanya Snyder as co-chief executive officer. She joins her husband, Dan Snyder, as lead decision-maker of the National Football League franchise.

Tanya joins Buffalo Bills' Kim Pegula, Detroit Lions' Sheila Ford Hamp and New Orleans Saints' Gayle Benson among women owners and executives in the NFL. Her addition also comes during a transition for one of the most expensive pro sports clubs.

The Washington Football Team experienced alleged sexual misconduct in the workplace, disputes with minority owners, including FedEx chairman Fred Smith and repairing its brand after dropping its long-time team name following sponsor backlash.

In March, Snyder took complete control of the franchise after purchasing all shares for more than $800 million. And in 2020, the team also named Jason Wright as the first Black NFL team president. The announcement notes the move to appoint Tanya as co-CEO adds to the team's "commitment" to improving diversity throughout sports.

"We are at a pivotal point in the history of this team as we work to become the gold standard of NFL franchises," said Tanya Snyder in a statement. "The co-CEO titles reflect our approach to that effort. It is a natural progression, but it's important to formally recognize the diversity of opinion and perspective that informs everything we do."