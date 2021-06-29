NFL's Washington Football Team names Tanya Snyder as co-CEO

- Dan and Tanya Snyder purchased complete control of the Washington Football Team after buying out minority owners for more than $800 million.
The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday it named Tanya Snyder as co-chief executive officer. She joins her husband, Dan Snyder, as lead decision-maker of the National Football League franchise.
Tanya joins Buffalo Bills' Kim Pegula, Detroit Lions' Sheila Ford Hamp and New Orleans Saints' Gayle Benson among women owners and executives in the NFL. Her addition also comes during a transition for one of the most expensive pro sports clubs.
The Washington Football Team experienced alleged sexual misconduct in the workplace, disputes with minority owners, including FedEx chairman Fred Smith and repairing its brand after dropping its long-time team name following sponsor backlash.
In March, Snyder took complete control of the franchise after purchasing all shares for more than $800 million. And in 2020, the team also named Jason Wright as the first Black NFL team president. The announcement notes the move to appoint Tanya as co-CEO adds to the team's "commitment" to improving diversity throughout sports.
"We are at a pivotal point in the history of this team as we work to become the gold standard of NFL franchises," said Tanya Snyder in a statement. "The co-CEO titles reflect our approach to that effort. It is a natural progression, but it's important to formally recognize the diversity of opinion and perspective that informs everything we do."
Dan labeled his wife as "one of the most important figures in this organization." Tanya's "perspective" will be critical in assisting the team with its brand rebuild, which could feature a new team mascot, he said.
"Publicly, many know Tanya for her incredible and impactful work in breast cancer awareness and her leadership of our charitable foundation," Dan Snyder said in the statement. "But behind the scenes, she has had a profound impact on the direction of the Washington Football Team. She was instrumental in our decision to evolve the brand and modernize our fan experience -- including the entertainment team."
The Snyders took over ownership when Dan purchased the team for $800 million in 1999. The team is now worth $3.5 billion, according to Forbes.
The Washington Football Team finished last season 7-9 but made the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2015 after winning their division. But the team fell to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wildcard game.