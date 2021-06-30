Asia markets trade higher; China set to release data on June factory activity

SINGAPORE — Asian markets were in positive territory in early trade on Wednesday. Meanwhile, China is set to release its data on manufacturing activity in the morning.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.55% in early trade, and the Topix edged up 0.45%.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.31%. Tech stocks jumped, with SK Hynix up 2.8% and LG Electronics rising 2.48%.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.63%. Major mining names were in positive territory, with Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals jumping nearly 2%.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to ease in June — hit by a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the major export province of Guangdong, according to a Reuters poll of economists this week.