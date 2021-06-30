A top European drone maker fears it may get blacklisted by China amid geopolitical tensions

The boss of French drone maker Parrot believes that China could blacklist his company in the same way that the U.S. government blacklisted rival Chinese firm DJI.

Henri Seydoux, the co-founder and CEO of Parrot, told CNBC that "it may happen" as he touted the company's new ANAFI Ai professional drone, which can be controlled over 4G. The Chinese embassy in London did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

"It's very difficult to sell drones in China," Seydoux said on a call earlier this month, adding that it's not easy to sell software either.

"Parrot sells a lot of drone software and I can tell you that the Chinese market is a place where you have a lot of pressure," he said.

The U.S. government blacklisted DJI and dozens of other Chinese firms in December, increasing tensions between Beijing and Washington in the process.

Seydoux said he thinks the DJI blacklisting has had some impact on Parrot's sales "but it's difficult to read because the market itself, probably due to Covid and also to market cycles, has decreased in the past year."

Parrot's revenues dropped from 76 million euros ($90 million) in 2019, to 57 million euros in 2020.

Seydoux said that DJI doesn't appear to have suffered from the U.S. sanctions as much as Chinese tech giant Huawei has.