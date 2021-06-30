Investors show no appetite for Chinese online grocery firms that just listed in the U.S.

A driver packs delivery orders into the back of an electric motorcycle outside a Missfresh warehouse.

GUANGZHOU, China — Two Chinese grocery delivery start-ups — Missfresh and Dingdong — have had uninspiring starts following their initial public offerings in the U.S.

Investors are concerned about the cut-throat competition in the Chinese market around grocery deliveries and whether these companies will ever become profitable.

Missfresh, which is backed by Chinese technology giant Tencent, went public on Friday on the Nasdaq, pricing its American depositary shares (ADS) at $13 each and raising around $273 million. Since then, shares have fallen by a third and closed at $8.65 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rival Dingdong, which started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, closed roughly flat on its debut after pricing shares at $23.50 per ADS.

After Missfresh's tough start, Dingdong actually reduced the size of its IPO from $357 million to $110 million, assuming the underwriters fully exercise their option to purchase additional shares.