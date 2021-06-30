Chip shortage causes Ford to slash vehicle production at several plants in July

Jeremy Kennedy, a Ford employee, secures the engine and transmission to the subframe of a new 2020 Explorer at Chicago Assembly Plant.

DETROIT – Ford Motor is significantly cutting its North American vehicle production in July due to an ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips impacting the global automotive industry.

The automaker said Wednesday it will idle or reduce production at eight plants, including six in the U.S., for varying periods of time next month and into early August due to the problem. Impacted products range from the Ford F-150 and Ford Bronco Sport to the Ford Mustang and Ford Explorer.

Separately, the automaker said production of the Ford Ranger pickup and new Ford Bronco SUV, which recently started shipping to dealers, at its Michigan Assembly plant will be down the weeks of July 5 and July 26 due to "an unrelated part shortage." A company spokeswoman declined to disclose further details.

The cuts are the latest for Ford, which earlier this year said it expected to lose about 50% of its vehicle production in the second quarter due to the chip issue. Ford has said it expects to lose $2.5 billion in earnings and roughly 1.1 million units of production this year because of the problem.