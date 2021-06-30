Congress may create better standards for tax preparers. How you can vet your accountant

Many people have hired a tax professional to make sure they do not run afoul of the IRS.

But who is regulating those tax preparers?

You may be surprised to find out there are few government controls in place.

Now, a bill that was just reintroduced in Congress last week — the Taxpayer Protection and Preparer Proficiency Act — aims to change that and allow the IRS to regulate these professionals.

The bill, which was introduced by Reps. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., and Tom Rice, R-S.C., would put minimum competency standards in place that tax preparers would have to meet.

That would include demonstrating they are able to prepare returns and process refunds, along with other criteria. Additionally, tax preparers would face continuing education requirements. Professionals who fall short of those requirements could have their preparer tax identification numbers, or PTINs, taken away by the IRS.

The IRS currently receives tens of thousands of complaints per year. But while tax preparers can be prosecuted for fraud, they cannot be held liable for incompetence.

Further, once a taxpayer signs and submits their return, they are responsible for the information it contains.

"Mistakes by incompetent tax preparers have led to many taxpayers getting audited or penalized through no fault of their own," Rep. Panetta said in a statement. "Anybody who pays for their taxes to be prepared deserves to know that their tax preparers are professional, proficient, and principled and, if not, will be held accountable by the IRS."