Big changes are coming to your iPhone this fall — here's how you can test them out now

Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the opening of the new Apple Tower Theater retail store at Apple Tower Theatre on June 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Apple released the public beta for iOS 15 on Wednesday, allowing iPhone owners to try out the new software if they have a device that came out in 2015 or later.

The public beta is a test version of the software that will come out this fall alongside new iPhone models. Like all pre-release software, it will have bugs, so users should be cautious about installing it on a critical device. It's best for technology enthusiasts who want to see what's coming before the general public and are willing to help Apple identify problems.

"The iOS 15 public beta is still in development, which means some applications and services may not work as expected and their data may not be backwards compatible. Be sure to back up your iOS device with iTunes before installing the software," Apple warns on its website.

Apple unveiled iOS 15 in June at its annual WWDC conference. Software engineers with a paid developer's account were able to install the beta software shortly afterwards.

The public beta version released on Wednesday no longer requires a developer account and is intended to get the public's help squashing bugs before an official release. Apple will release the official, final version of iOS 15 for everyone in the fall.

This year, iOS 15 has several major improvements, especially for its videoconferencing service, FaceTime, as Apple bolsters the social features on its platform.

Some of the big changes include: