The web’s source code is being auctioned as an NFT — and the bidding stands at $3 million

Tim Berners-Lee, a native of London, is a recipient of the 1998 MacArthur Fellowship carrying a stipend of $270,000 for his work in pioneering the World Wide Web.

LONDON – With just a few hours to go, a non-fungible token of the original code for the World Wide Web is currently selling for $3 million in a Sotheby's online auction.

The auction will finish at 7 p.m. London time on Wednesday.

NFTs are a type of digital asset designed to show that someone has ownership of a unique virtual item, such as online pictures and videos, or even sports trading cards.

The web NFT has been made by British computer scientist and web inventor Tim Berners-Lee.

It includes original time-stamped files containing the source code written by Berners-Lee, an animated visualization of the code, a letter written by Berners-Lee on the code and its creation, and a digital "poster" of the full code. They will all be digitally signed by Berners-Lee.

"NFTs, be they artworks or a digital artefact like this, are the latest playful creations in this realm, and the most appropriate means of ownership that exists," said Berners-Lee in a statement.

"They are the ideal way to package the origins behind the web."