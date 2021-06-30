Watch live: Authorities give update on Florida condo collapse after death toll rises to 16

[The stream is slated to start at 6:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Authorities are set to provide updates on the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium building in a press conference Wednesday evening.

Authorities will address the progress of search-and-rescue efforts at the site of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, a town just north of Miami. This morning, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that there are 16 confirmed deaths and 147 people unaccounted for.

Authorities are also expected to discuss further information on contingency plans for severe weather, such as tropical hurricanes, that could further stretch responders' painstaking search efforts.

Investigations into the cause of the collapse amid a 30-day audit of similar residential properties in Miami-Dade county will also likely be discussed.