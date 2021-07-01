Credit Suisse CEO says sustainable investing no longer means lower returns

Mischa Keijser | Cultura | Getty Images

The CEO of banking giant Credit Suisse told CNBC that the coronavirus pandemic had "substantially accelerated the trend towards ESG and sustainability" and sought to highlight the investment opportunity within the overall space. "The demand that we see — both from our private clients, but also institutional clients — for ESG compatible products is ever increasing," Thomas Gottstein, who was speaking to CNBC's Geoff Cutmore, said. "It's clearly seen as, also, an opportunity to improve returns."



"There is no contradiction of sustainable investments and sustainable returns, quite the opposite actually," Gottstein added. "In many cases, sustainable investments are actually higher returning than non-sustainable investments."

A shift does seem to be taking place. In February, the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing found that, in 2020, "U.S. sustainable equity funds outperformed their traditional peer funds by a median total return of 4.3 percentage points."



"U.S. sustainable bond funds outperformed their traditional peer funds by a median total return of 0.9 percentage points," it also noted.



In a statement issued at the time, Audrey Choi, who is Morgan Stanley's chief sustainability officer and CEO of its Institute for Sustainable Investing, said: "Sustainable funds' strong risk and return performance during an exceptionally turbulent year further erodes the persistent misconception that sustainable investing requires a performance sacrifice." The growing influence of ESG The term ESG stands for environmental, social and governance. It's become a hot topic in recent years, with a wide range of companies attempting to boost their credentials by developing business practices that chime with ESG-linked criteria. In his interview with CNBC, Gottstein described the sustainability and ESG movement as a "global" one. As an institution, Credit Suisse has placed ESG integration within its "sustainable investing spectrum," which also includes thematic investing, impact investing and exclusion. The bank describes the latter as referring to a strategy whereby those investing "can choose to actively exclude sectors or companies in controversial business areas — for example, weapons or tobacco." Regulation and carbon taxes Gottstein was also asked whether he felt heavy emitters and extractive industries should be paying a higher cost of capital, and if he saw Credit Suisse as having a role when it came to enforcing such a penalty.