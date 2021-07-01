Former NBA star Shane Battier joins board of software company Yext and wants to build his business away from sports

Before extending his executive career in the National Basketball Association, former Miami Heat forward Shane Battier is positioning his business affairs away from sports.

Battier, 42, joined New York-based software firm Yext as a board member on Wednesday. Yext is an artificial intelligence search company that offers brand data management and helps companies increase their digital presence. It has agreements with companies including Verizon, Marriott, and Samsung.

Yext went public in 2017 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange. It has a market capitalization of about $1.8 billion.

"When you dive into the experience of the world of search, you go down some rabbit holes," Battier told CNBC in an interview about his latest move on Thursday. "It's really an amazing technology and opportunity to put my stamp on my first business experience."

"In the old days," he added, "the way search was down was around 'keywords.' That technology is sort of going away. It's a novel idea that Yext is developing that you actually get answers to your questions when you query something."

Battier said he'll bring "team building" experience to Yext, something he learned playing 13 seasons in the NBA. The former Duke University standout played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat, where he won two championships in 2012 and 2013.