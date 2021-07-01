China stocks should come back in 2021 after tough first half, two traders say

Things may be looking up for Chinese investments.

Two traders said Wednesday they expect a resurgence for at least large-cap Chinese stocks in the second half of 2021 after a difficult first half.

Though the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) is in the red for 2021, "there's good value down here," Blue Line Capital founder and President Bill Baruch told CNBC's "Trading Nation."

"It did get a little bit of a bounce in May ... that sort of aligned with the Chinese yuan strengthening against the U.S. dollar," Baruch said. "I do think the U.S. dollar is going to weaken against the yuan here in the second half of the year, so, that should bring a tail wind."

Baruch said the ETF also recently exited a chart pattern known as an inverted head and shoulders, which technicians often see as a sign that a downtrend is about to reverse course.