What Branson jumping ahead of Bezos means for Virgin Galactic's stock

The flight crew of the company's fourth spaceflight test, from the left: Pilot Dave Mackay, lead operations engineer Colin Bennett, chief astronaut instructor Beth Moses, founder Sir Richard Branson, government affairs VP Sirisha Bandla, and pilot Michael Masucci.

Sir Richard Branson decided to launch earlier than expected on Virgin Galactic's spaceflight schedule, a move that would put him in space this month just nine days before Jeff Bezos flies, but whether the surprise change makes sense for the publicly-traded space tourism company is a different matter.