CRISPR gene-editing treatment could reach patients ‘very, very soon’: Intellia CEO

In this article REGN

NTLA

Following a breakthrough trial where gene-editing technology CRISPR completed its first systematic delivery as medicine to a human body, Intellia Therapeutics CEO John Leonard said he hopes the gene therapy could be made available to patients "very, very soon." "These approaches are subjected to the standard sorts of clinical trials that any drug or gene therapy would be studied under, so we're in the earlier stages of that," Leonard said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Thursday afternoon. He added that over the next few years, the company expect the medical technology to be subjected to standard reviews, "but our hope is that this will be available to patients very, very soon." CRISPR, or clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, effectively cuts genomes and slices DNA to treat genetic diseases. The latest development, the result of a trial between Intellia and biotech company Regeneron, treated a rare disease after being given as an IV infusion. Previously, other applications of the CRISPR technology had been limited to ex vivo therapy, or where cells are removed from the body for genetic manipulation in a laboratory and then reintroduced to the body. "What's particularly exciting about that is we were able to completely inactivate that gene and see that in the clinical effects of the patient, so a major advance in the gene editing space," Leonard said.

Heart, diabetes and broad disease implications

CRISPR has broad applications, and Leonard said there is a lot of work being done to target some of the most common diseases and causes of death, such as heart disease and diabetes. "The challenge is getting into those particular genes that cause disease, so we started in the liver, which is an area where there are many problems with disease-causing genes, and it's been shown that we can reach that very, very successfully," Leonard said. "There's other tissues after that that we're pursuing, especially the bone marrow, where a long list of blood-borne-type diseases can be addressed." A key for CRISPR is targeting diseases that are monogenic, or caused by one particular gene, allowing this type of gene-editing therapy to be successful, Leonard said. Other diseases that are polygenic, such a cancers or autoimmune diseases, will be "more difficult to tackle," he added.

A researcher watches the CRISPR/Cas9 process through a stereomicroscope at the Max-Delbrueck-Centre for Molecular Medicine. picture alliance | picture alliance | Getty Images