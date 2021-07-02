Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer placed on administrative leave following sexual assault allegations

Umpires check the hat and glove of Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers for foreign substances after the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar pitcher Trevor Bauer on Friday was placed on a week-long administrative leave by Major League Baseball amid a criminal investigation of claims that Bauer sexually assaulted a woman in brutal incidents.

Bauer's forced leave was announced on the same day President Joe Biden hosted the Dodgers at the White House to mark their World Series win last fall.

Bauer, who won the 2020 National League Cy Young Award while playing for the Cincinnati Reds, in February agreed to a three-year contract with the Dodgers that could pay him a total of $102 million, making him one of the highest-paid baseball players.

The 30-year-old, who was next scheduled to pitch Sunday in Washington against the Nationals, has not been criminally charged. But he is under criminal investigation by police in California.

Bauer also is the subject of a temporary domestic violence restraining order filed Tuesday by his 27-year-old accuser.

Major League Baseball said in a statement that its investigation of allegations made against Bauer by the woman is "is ongoing."

"While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately," MLB said in the statement.

"MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department's active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time."