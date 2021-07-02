CNBC Pro

Money-losing companies are selling a record amount of stock, triggering a rare market sell signal

Yun Li@YunLi626
Share
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Unprofitable companies have sold a record amount of new stock the last 12 months.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProBitcoin's 'mining difficulty' is about to fall. Here's what that means for the cryptocurrency
Tanaya Macheel5 hours ago
CNBC ProThe booming IPO market isn't paying off for retail investors
Jesse Pound
watch now
VIDEO03:52
CNBC ProApple, Amazon, Teradata — Halftime traders on stocks to keep for the second half
Natalie Zhang
Read More