China's crackdown on its tech giants isn't a move to 'take the wings off' its entrepreneurs, says strategist

China's recent moves to regulate its technology companies are not necessarily intended to "take the wings off" of its entrepreneurs, a strategist told CNBC on Thursday.

When asked if there could be policy missteps in China's crackdown on its tech companies, Andy Rothman, an investment strategist with Matthews Asia, explained that it reflects a different approach to regulation as compared with the West.

"They are dealing with regulatory issues in a different way than Western governments deal. So normally, a Western government would lay out a regulatory structure in the early days of a new industry, like fintech being developed," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"The Chinese experience has been instead, to say to entrepreneurs, go ahead and give this a try. And then we'll step in there after we see how it works and decide how to regulate it," said Rothman. "And I think that's what they're doing now."