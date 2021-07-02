Tokyo Olympics should go ahead as there's no 'huge risk,’ World Athletics President says

Sebastian Coe, chairman of the London Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games delivers a speech during the Opening Ceremony of the IOC session in central London's Royal Opera House, Monday, July 23, 2012. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

LONDON — The Tokyo Olympics should go ahead as there's no major health risk, according to Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics and a member of the International Olympic Committee.

"They will go ahead and they should go ahead," Coe told CNBC on Thursday.

As Covid cases continue to rise in Japan and many other countries, approximately 10,500 athletes are preparing to fly to Japan to take part in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito expressed concerns about the potential spread of the virus during the games last week.

"The emperor is extremely worried about the current status of coronavirus infections," Yasuhiko Nishimura, grand steward of the Imperial Household Agency, told a news conference, according to The Guardian.

"Given the public's worries, he appears to be concerned about whether the event would cause infections to spread," Nishimura added.

But Coe said he's "not sure that there is a huge risk attached to this," adding that he doesn't think "any event in the last 40 or 50 years has ever had so much forethought given to the protection of the key assets, in our case the athletes, but crucially, the protection of the local communities that are going to be hosting our events."

The former Olympic athlete, who won four gold medals for Great Britain in middle-distance running events, admitted that it's not going to be business as usual for the athletes if the games do go ahead.

"There won't be karaoke bars or trips around the Imperial Palace," he said.

"If unfortunately, we do have any athletes that for any reason test positive after they've arrived in Tokyo — because they will be tested before and when they land — then you know, we have almost got sort of field hospital proportions, in terms of controlling it," he said.

Around 70% of athletes only get "one shot" at competing in the Olympics in their career, Coe said, adding that it's an emotional statistic for him at the moment.

He stressed that World Athletics had held hundreds of events and two world championships over the last year, and "not one of our events has been a super spreader."

Japan has reported over 800,000 cases of the coronavirus to date, and 14,750 deaths. On Wednesday, new infections in Tokyo ticked up to 714, the highest number in over a month.