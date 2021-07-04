'Made in USA' stock picks: Traders share their favorites this July 4 weekend

Check out these stocks that generate 100% of their revenues in the USA. Some of those names include CVS Health , Dollar General and Ross Stores .

Dollar General looks best in breed to Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.

"The dollar store concept has not only survived the retail apocalypse but has thrived within it. The whole sector is projected to grow well into the future but Dollar General is projected to grow 20% on a year-on-year basis. They execute tremendously well," Schlossberg said on Friday.

He adds that with rising inflation, Dollar General and other dollar stores may broaden its appeal with consumers.

"Dollar General seems to be a very, very strong secular growth story. It's an expensive stock, but for a good reason. And if you have an 18- to 24-month timeframe, I think you're going to be served very well by it because I think there's nothing but just further growth in that sector in that particular name," said Schlossberg.

Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, is looking to the homebuilders for his pick.

"I got to go with the American Dream – homeownership," Johnson said during the same segment. "Look at the chart of D.R. Horton... Here's a stock that has done very well year to date. It's actually outperformed the S&P by about 2x."