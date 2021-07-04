Pope Francis hospitalized in Rome for scheduled colon surgery

Pope Francis waves during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on October 14, 2020.

Pope Francis was hospitalized in Rome on Sunday for what the Vatican said was scheduled surgery for an abnormal narrowing of the large intestine of the 84-year-old Roman Catholic leader.

"This afternoon His Holiness Pope Francis went to the A. Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome where he will undergo a scheduled surgery for a symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon," said Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See's press office, in a statement.

Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing.

"The surgery will be performed by Prof. Sergio Alfieri. At the end of the surgery a new medical bulletin will be issued," Bruni said.