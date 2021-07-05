Investors may be 'too optimistic' about the oil market's recovery, energy analyst says

Oil well pump jacks operated by Chevron Corp. in San Ardo, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Investors have high expectations for the global oil recovery because of the economic pick up in the U.S. — but those expectations could be "too optimistic," according to energy analyst Vandana Hari.

"The U.S. rebound and the U.S. leaving behind all Covid restrictions almost … dramatically, starting in April and May, has taken the markets by surprise," said Hari, founder and chief executive officer of Vanda Insights.

"But that has also set expectations on a slightly different, more optimistic path," she told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday.

Multiple states in the U.S. have lifted Covid restrictions and a sense of normalcy has somewhat returned in the country.

"The U.S. macroeconomic indicators, the mobility indicators — are all going gangbusters," she said.

A relatively high vaccination rate has been an important part of the U.S. reopening. As of July 3, more than half the population — or 54.45% — has received at least one vaccine doses, according to Our World in Data.

Hari said the oil market appears to be using the U.S. as a model for what is going to unfold in the rest of the world.

"It may be too optimistic, but that's what the market is factoring in," she said.

Richer countries are leading the way when it comes to vaccinations and reopening, but Covid cases are still raging in many poorer nations that are unlikely to be able to follow the path of the U.S.