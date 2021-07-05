One person dead after accident at Adventureland amusement park in Iowa

One person is dead and three were injured on a ride at an amusement park in Iowa.

The incident occurred on the evening of Sat., July 3, when a raft with six people flipped over on the Raging River Ride at Adventureland Park, CBS News affiliate KCCI reports.

Adventureland Park officials said in a statement that the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the ride remains closed. The amusement park is working with state and local authorities.

The ride was last inspected on Friday, KCCI reported.

In 2016, a man who worked at Adventureland died while working on the Raging River Ride.