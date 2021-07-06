The same force weighing on energy stocks is flashing a green light for growth: Oppenheimer

The next few months could be tough for energy stocks.

With OPEC+ postponing negotiations indefinitely on Monday after failing to strike a deal on oil production, oil prices are already under pressure, falling more than 2% on Tuesday after grazing six-year highs.

Another macroeconomic force could "suggest there's some vulnerability in terms of the near-term trading," Ari Wald, Oppenheimer's head of technical analysis, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.

"Specifically, we're watching the U.S. dollar," said Wald, whose firm is market-weighted in the energy sector.

The dollar wasn't nearly as strong when the energy sector peaked in early June, he noted.

"This dollar strength has moderated and put downward pressure on inflation expectations," Wald said. "This has pressured value-related inflationary trades like energy and in turn given investors the green light to get back into growth stocks."