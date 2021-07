David Kostin, Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist, speaks during an interview with CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 11, 2018.

A top Goldman Sachs equity strategist thinks the S&P 500 won't be too far from where it is now by the end of 2021, but that stocks could be set for a decent 2022 as growth strategies overtake value.