Jim Cramer's three types of stocks to buy if the market sells off

After stocks took a dive to open the trading week Tuesday, CNBC's Jim Cramer explained three ways investors can find buying opportunities.

"Remember the three types of stocks to buy on down days: The ones that rallied anyway, the ones where you're finally getting a long-awaited pullback, and the ones that got recommended but failed to rally because of the bad tape," the "Mad Money" host said.

"Take your pick [or] do all three, just so long as you approach the sell-off not as a reason to panic but as an opportunity."

Cramer recommended investors take a look at tech giants Apple and Amazon, which shares jumped 1.4% and 4.7%, respectively.

He also advised owning an oil company, such as Devon Energy. Devon is down about 10% in the past month and the stock pulled back nearly 5% Tuesday alone.

As for the third group of stocks, Cramer recommended finding stocks of companies that failed to rally, despite a positive news catalyst. American Express shares should have moved $4 higher on Tuesday after it received an upgrade from a Goldman Sachs analyst to a buy call, he said.