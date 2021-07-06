These shipping stocks could benefit from severe disruptions in global supply chains

Aerial view of shipping containers sitting stacked at Shenzhen Yantian Port on February 27, 2021 in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province of China.

Skyrocketing shipping prices, exacerbated by limited vessel supply, could bode well for some of analysts' favorite shipping stocks.

Global supply chains have been severely disrupted this year by a slew of issues right as a resurgence in trade and strong demand for commodities meant more goods needed to be moved.

In April, one of the world's largest container ships became wedged in the Suez Canal, halting traffic for nearly a week. The waterway is one of the busiest in the world, with about 12% of trade passing through it.

The massive cargo ship dominated headlines, but there have been several other disturbances in global trade. In a recent report, JPMorgan analysts pointed to ongoing bottlenecks such as port congestion as well as a shortage of containers and vessels.

"In particular, Yantian (Shenzhen) port's incident could potentially evolve into Suez Canal Incident 2.0, leading to shipment delays, longer container turnaround time and container shortage/repositioning issues," the bank wrote.

The Yantian port in Shenzhen, China is one of the busiest in the world. The region was hit by an uptick of Covid cases in June, which caused massive delays at the port, jacking up shipping prices.