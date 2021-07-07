Japan stocks lead losses in Asia-Pacific after S&P 500 snaps 7-day winning streak

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade following losses on Wall Street with the S&P 500 ending its seven-day winning streak. The Nikkei 225 dropped 1.46% while the Topix index declined 1.08%. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.45%. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.17%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.15% lower. Looking ahead, Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng is set to debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with shares priced at 165 Hong Kong dollars ($21.24) each.

S&P 500 ends winning streak

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 shed 0.2% to 4,343.54 — snapping a seven-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.98 points to 34,577.37 while the Nasdaq Composite closed at a new record, rising 0.17% to 14,663.64.

Oil prices rise