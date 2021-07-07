Didi removed from China's WeChat and Alipay apps for new users in another big blow

GUANGZHOU, China — Didi's main app has been removed from Tencent's WeChat messaging service and Ant Group's Alipay, in another blow to the Chinese ride-hailing company.

WeChat, which boasts over 1 billion users, and Alipay, which has over 900 million, are so-called super-apps. That means users can open and use other apps, like Didi, without leaving Alipay or WeChat.

But the main Didi service has been removed as a shortcut from WeChat and searching for the app no longer yields any results.

In Alipay, which is run by Alibaba affiliate Ant Group, searching for Didi also returned no results.

If a user previously opened and used Didi within Alipay or WeChat, or saved the Didi mini-program, they can still continue to use the ride-hailing service within the super-apps.