Jim Cramer sees market opportunities, lays out 7 themes for the second half of 2021

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said he is optimistic about the market's trajectory in the backend of 2021, though he warned that there are risks that investors should consider.

"I see a lot to like in the second half. However, I recognize that there are some real negatives here: Breadth is bad, Treasurys seem to be signaling some sort of slowdown with yields falling to ridiculously low levels," the "Mad Money" host said.

The comments come after the S&P 500 rose to a new high and the Nasdaq Composite inched up to set another record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also made gains Wednesday to close up just over 100 points.

Big Tech stocks were some of the best movers on the day as the 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 1.30%, its lowest read since February.

"That's why tech keeps soaring, because those are the type of growth stocks that thrive when the economy cools off," Cramer added.

Cramer identified the following seven major themes that he believes will influence trading over the next six months: