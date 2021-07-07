Satellite imagery company Planet Labs is going public, backed by Google, BlackRock and Marc Benioff

In this article OMEG

A set of SkySat satellites before a launch. Planet

Satellite imagery and data specialist Planet Labs is preparing to go public, announcing on Wednesday that it will merge with a SPAC to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Planet Labs is combining with special purpose acquisition company dMY Technology Group IV, which trades on the NYSE under ticker DMYQ. The deal gives the space company a $2.8 billion equity valuation and is expected to close in the fourth quarter, resulting in Planet listing on the NYSE under ticker PL. "Planet is a data company … we're a mature business and have a massive new and unique data set of our 190 satellites, the largest Earth imaging fleet ever, and more than 10 times anyone else," Planet co-founder and CEO Will Marshall told CNBC. Shares of DYMQ rose 2% in premarket trading from its previous close of $9.81.

Cofounder and CEO Will Marshall Planet

A data subscription business

Planet has launched 462 satellites to date, and its current orbital fleet features 21 satellites that can capture imagery at a 50 centimeter resolution and about 120 that can capture imagery at a near three meter resolution. Resolution is a way to measure the detail that a satellite can image, so a smaller resolution means a higher quality look at what is on the ground. Marshall noted that its higher quality resolution satellites create a "scan of the whole landmass of the Earth once per day." The company's imagery then feeds into a data index that Planet says makes the Earth "searchable" for its more than 600 customers. Planet's customer contracts are set up as subscriptions, with 90% of those recurring annual contracts. Its existing revenue is largely split between four sectors: Civil at 24%, agriculture at 23%, defense and intelligence at 22%, and mapping at 17%.

Planet

"Analytics are foundational to the biggest trillion dollar trends happening in the global economy with digital transformation of various industries," Marshall said. "'You can't manage what you can't measure." He analogized Planet as a data business, rather than a satellite company, in the same way as Google is a search engine and advertising business, rather than server company. "They have servers in the backend, yes ... Planet has satellites in the back end and we're really good at them," Marshall said . "But we're a data business – we sell data to our clients; that's the value that they get"

Over $100 million last year