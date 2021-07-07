U.S. and China can co-exist peacefully, says White House's Kurt Campbell

The U.S. and China flags stand behind a microphone awaiting the arrival of then-U.S. Senator John McCain for a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on April 9, 2009.

BEIJING — The U.S. and China can co-exist peacefully, and that the relationship should not be viewed as a "new cold war," said Kurt Campbell, White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific.

"There will be periods of uncertainty — perhaps even periods of occasional raised tensions," he said Tuesday, according to a press release of his comments at an Asia Society event.

"Do I believe that China and the United States can co-exist peacefully? Yes, I do," Campbell said. "But I do think this challenge is going to be enormously difficult for this generation and the next."