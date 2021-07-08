IIF sees huge potential for voluntary carbon credits, predicts $100 billion a year market by 2050

Electricity pylons and wind turbines stand beside the RWE Niederaussem coal-fired power plant while Steam rises from cooling towers on February 16, 2016 near Bergheim, Germany.

LONDON — The chief executive of the Institute of International Finance believes there is "huge upside potential" for voluntary carbon credits, predicting the market could be worth as much as $100 billion a year by 2050.

It comes at a time when policymakers and business leaders are under intensifying pressure to deliver on promises made as part of the landmark Paris Agreement ahead of this year's COP26, due to be held in Glasgow, Scotland in early November.

The Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets this week published the second phase of its blueprint on creating a large-scale and transparent carbon credit trading market.

The private sector-led initiative, launched by former governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney last year, believes a broad-based carbon market is "critical" in order to limit the planet's temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — a crucial global target outlined in the Paris Agreement.

The TSVCM says this is because it will enable more companies to turn net-zero pledges into action through investments in emissions abatement projects, where they say it will have the most impact.

"We want to use COP26 as a focal point or as a jumping-off point to really establish a scaled, high integrity, high-quality carbon offset market for a corporate sector which is growing by the day in terms of net-zero pledges and desires to really change the shape of their emissions," Tim Adams, CEO of the IIF, a trade body for the global financial industry, told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche.

"So, we think the timing is right and we're moving ahead rapidly," he added. Adams is a prominent sponsor of the TSVCM, a project chaired by Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters.