China's central bank is 'quite worried' about global risks from some digital currencies

A customer makes a payment using China's digital currency, or e-CNY, at Wangfujing Department Store on February 11, 2021 in Beijing, China. VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images

BEIJING — China's central bank is "quite worried" about risks to the global financial system from privately developed digital currencies, particularly so-called global stablecoins. These digital currencies are tied to a fixed value, such as a government-backed currency like the U.S. dollar. One popular example is Tether, which has raised concerns in the U.S. government and ranks third in market capitalization behind well-known cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ethereum. "Some commercial organizations' so-called stablecoins, especially global stablecoins, may bring risks and challenges to the international monetary system, and payments and settlement system, etc.," Fan Yifei, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, told reporters Thursday in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation. "We are still quite worried about this issue, so we have taken some measures," Fan said.

He noted that his work at the central bank included digital currencies. The PBoC is developing a digital version of the Chinese yuan, which has been tested in several parts of the country in the last year. So far, the invite-only digital yuan system has more than 10 million users, Fan said. In contrast with bitcoin's decentralized system, the PBoC's digital yuan is controlled by the central bank.

