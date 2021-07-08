New Covid outbreaks a top risk to economic recovery, OECD chief says

Covid-19 vaccinations without prior registration being done at Sector 30 district hospital on June 22, 2021 in Noida, India. Sunil Ghosh | Hindustan Times | Getty Images

New outbreaks of Covid-19 remain one of the top risks to a global economic recovery, the OECD's secretary-general has warned, calling for developed nations to support less-developed nations with their vaccination programs. "We must do what we can to get as many people as we can, all around the world, vaccinated. There is a particular responsibility for developed economies and it's not just a matter of charity or benevolence, it's actually a matter of self interest both in terms of making sure we keep our populations safe ... and also to ensure the economic recovery can be sustained," Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the OECD, said Thursday. "New outbreaks are still one of the biggest downside risks in terms of the sustained economic recovery moving forward," he told CNBC's Annette Weisbach. "There is a race on between getting as many people vaccinated all around the world including and in particular in developing economies and the risk of new variants appearing, and variants that may be resistant to the vaccines currently available," he noted. Read more: Covid-19 has destroyed 22 million jobs in advanced countries, says OECD

Cormann is not alone in worrying that the ongoing spread of Covid-19, particularly the latest highly transmissible delta variant among younger and unvaccinated people, could derail an economic recovery. Bruno Le Maire, France's finance minister, told CNBC on Tuesday that "the single thing that might jeopardize the economic recovery in France is a new wave of the pandemic." On Wednesday, the World Health Organization reiterated its call for wealthier nations to help poorer countries by sharing Covid vaccines, particularly for health and care workers, and the elderly.

Global minimum tax rate

The coronavirus pandemic might be the most urgent issue in terms of global public health but governments have been turning to other pressing matters in the meantime, including international tax reform.