Nvidia, Pfizer, Mastercard — Halftime Report traders answer your stock questions during the sell-off

CNBC's "Halftime Report" traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers amid Thursday's sell-off.

The traders discussed whether to hold onto Mastercard during its period of stagnation and if Nvidia's stock has topped and whether pharmaceutical plays like Pfizer are over.

Josh Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, recommended long-term investors hold onto Mastercard.

"The stock is up 350% in the last five year," said Brown. "Yes, its had a couple of months where it hasn't really gone anywhere, but that's not at all out of character for any of these large-cap technology slash finance companies. They move in spurts."

Watch the full video here: