CNBC Pro

Nvidia, Pfizer, Mastercard — Halftime Report traders answer your stock questions during the sell-off

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Share
Mastercard Inc. credit cards.
Benoit Tessier | Reuters

CNBC's "Halftime Report" traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers amid Thursday's sell-off.

The traders discussed whether to hold onto Mastercard during its period of stagnation and if Nvidia's stock has topped and whether pharmaceutical plays like Pfizer are over.

Josh Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, recommended long-term investors hold onto Mastercard.

"The stock is up 350% in the last five year," said Brown. "Yes, its had a couple of months where it hasn't really gone anywhere, but that's not at all out of character for any of these large-cap technology slash finance companies. They move in spurts."

Watch the full video here:

VIDEO3:0803:08
Nvidia, Mastercard — Halftime Report traders answer your stock questions
PRO Uncut

More In Follow the Pros

watch now
VIDEO03:08
CNBC ProNvidia, Pfizer, Mastercard — Halftime Report traders answer your stock questions during the sell-off
Natalie Zhangan hour ago
watch now
VIDEO03:52
CNBC ProApple, Amazon, Teradata — Halftime traders on stocks to keep for the second half
Natalie Zhang
CNBC ProCathie Wood bought shares of this recent China IPO every day this week
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More