Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Levi Strauss, General Motors, Accolade and more

A sign in front of the Levi Strauss & Co. headquarters on April 09, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:

Levi Strauss — Shares of Levi Strauss added 3.2% after the retailer crushed Wall Street expectations in its fiscal second-quarter results. Levi reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. Analysts expected earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv.

General Motors — General Motors shares gained 1.3% after Wedbush initiated coverage of the stock with an outperform rating and $85 price target. That target implies an upside of more than 51% from Thursday's close. "CEO Mary Barra along with other key executives has led the legacy auto company back to the top of the auto industry in the United States," Wedbush's Dan Ives said in a note.

PriceSmart — Shares of PriceSmart rose 2.4% in thin trading on the back of the warehouse club operator's third-quarter earnings report. PriceSmart posted earnings of 73 cents per share, compared with a FactSet estimate of 65 cents per share expectation.

Accolade — Accolade shares added 1.2% in low-volume trading following after the company released its latest quarterly numbers. The health-care technology company reported revenue of of $59.5 million versus analysts' $55.8 million estimate, according to FactSet. Accolade also posted a smaller-than-expected EBITDA loss.

