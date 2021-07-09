Biogen stock falls after FDA calls for federal investigation into Alzheimer's drug approval

Biogen shares fell on Friday after the head of the Food and Drug Administration called for an investigation into the recent approval of the company's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm.

In a letter dated and made public Friday, Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock asked the independent Office of the Inspector General to investigate interactions between the U.S. agency and Biogen representatives prior to the drug's approval on June 7.

"I believe that it is critical that the events at issue be reviewed by an independent body such as the Office of the Inspector General in order to determine whether any interactions that occurred between Biogen and FDA review staff were inconsistent with FDA policies and procedures," Woodcock wrote.

Shares of Biogen were down more than 3% after the announcement.

Biogen's stock surged last month after the FDA approved the biotech company's drug, the first medication cleared by U.S. regulators to slow cognitive decline in people living with Alzheimer's and the first new medicine for the disease in nearly two decades.

That decision marked a departure from the advice of the agency's independent panel of outside experts, who unexpectedly declined to endorse the drug last fall, citing unconvincing data. At least three members of the panel have resigned in protest following the agency's approval.

Federal regulators faced intense pressure from friends and family members of Alzheimer's patients asking to fast-track the drug, scientifically known as aducanumab. STAT News and other media outlets reported FDA officials used a regulatory shortcut to gain approval in order to get the drug on the market sooner.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.