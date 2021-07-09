China’s regulatory clampdown is not a setback for the country, says economist

In this article DIDI

China's moves will improve the country's economic structure, capital markets and governance in the longer term, said Chi Lo, senior economist for Greater China at BNP Paribas Asset Management. "No, I don't think it's a setback. I would even argue that this is an improvement because ... it will over the medium, long term improve China's structure," Lo told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

With economic advancement, regulatory and other improvements have to come in — and I do see this as a step moving forward to improve the Chinese system. Chi Lo senior economist, Greater China at BNP Paribas Asset Management

That is "exactly what international investors like to see if they want to get exposure or increase exposure to China," he added. "China cannot really stand still and be a developing market all the time. And with economic advancement, regulatory and other improvements have to come in — and I do see this as a step moving forward to improve the Chinese system."