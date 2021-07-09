14 more bodies recovered from Florida condo collapse, death toll rises to 78 with dozens missing

Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors and to recover remains in the collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on July 07, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. Officials say the death toll climbed to 36 today, with 109 still unaccounted for.

Search teams have recovered 14 more bodies from the rubble of the collapsed condominium building in Surfside, Florida, bringing the death toll to at least 78 people as of Friday morning, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a press conference.

Levine Cava said 62 people are still unaccounted for and detectives are working to verify that each individual listed as missing was actually in Champlain Towers South when it collapsed over two weeks ago.

"The magnitude of this tragedy is growing, each and every day. It's an aching hole in the center of this close knit family here in Surfside, a beautiful small close knit community," Levine Cava said.

"We know that the hard work of beginning to rebuild is just beginning, for so many of these families and we are committed to staying with them every step of the process."

The painstaking search shifted from a rescue effort to a recovery operation on Wednesday after authorities decided that there was little hope of finding people alive in the rubble. But authorities vowed to continue the search for victims until they have cleared all the debris at the site, according to Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett.

Burkett commended search teams for their work, noting that the pile of debris that was initially four to five stories high is now near ground level.

The National Institute of Technology, or NIST, is making "very significant progress" with its investigation into the cause of the collapse, Levine Cava added. NIST teams have collected over 200 pieces of evidence, which have been deployed to a physics measurement lab in Washington to assist with analysis. NIST is also using lidar scanners, a tool that measures the distance of an object on the earth's surface using light, and drones in the probe.

Levine Cava said Thursday that the public also has "a very important role to play in this investigation." She urged the public to submit any photos or videos related to the collapse to NIST's website.

Champlain Towers North, the identical sister property of the collapsed condominium building, is also being evaluated, Burkett said. Engineers and authorities are using ground penetrating radars and are taking samples of concrete to determine the structure's salt content and strength.

Meanwhile, alternative housing arrangements have been made for residents of the sister property who wanted to evacuate.