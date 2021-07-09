Biden presses Putin to disrupt cybercriminals in Russia as U.S. grapples with latest ransomware attacks

US President Joe Biden (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for talks at the Villa La Grange.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call Friday to take action to stem recent ransomware attacks from Russia-based groups, the White House said.

"President Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware," said a White House readout of the call.

"President Biden reiterated that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge."

The call came just days after a massive new cyberattack by the group REvil, believed to be based in Russia.

The hacker gang is demanding $70 million in cryptocurrency to unlock data from the attack, which spread to hundreds of small and medium-sized businesses across a dozen countries.

The attack is the latest in a string of serious ransomware attacks carried out this spring and summer by groups originating in Russia.

In May, REvil targeted JBS, the world's largest meat supplier. The company ultimately paid $11 million in ransom, but not before it briefly shut down its entire U.S. operation.

Earlier that same month, a different cyber criminal group targeted the operator of the nation's largest gas pipeline, Colonial Pipeline. The attack forced the company to shut down approximately 5,500 miles of fuel pipeline, leading to a disruption of nearly half of the East Coast's fuel supply.

As of early Friday afternoon, the Kremlin had not yet released its own readout of the Biden-Putin call, so it's unclear exactly how the Russian president responded to Biden's pressure.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday that the United States had no new information to suggest the Russian government was directly responsible for the attacks.

Putin has consistently denied any involvement or direct knowledge about ransomware attacks originating in Russia.

But U.S. officials say the idea that Putin is unaware of who these attackers are isn't credible, given the tight grip he maintains over Russia's intelligence services and its murkier, off-the-books network of contractors.

In June, Biden met with Putin in person in Geneva, where he warned the Russian president to crack down on cyberattacks originating in Russia.