Treasury yields rise but the 30-year rate remains below 1.30%

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday morning, but the 30-year rate remained below 1.30% amid concerns about the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed 4.3 basis points to 1.331% at 4:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond advanced by 5.6 basis points to 1.966%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01 percentage points.

Treasurys

Treasury yields have been falling this past week, with the spread of the more transmissible delta Covid-19 variant dampening sentiment. In addition, the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims data showed an unexpected jump in first-time applicants in the week ended July 3. The data, released on Thursday, showed 373,000 unemployment insurance claims were filed last week, above economists' forecast of 350,000 initial claims.