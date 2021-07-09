Wells Fargo closed your personal line of credit. Here are some other options

Wells Fargo is closing all existing personal lines of credit, CNBC reported on Thursday. Some customers are likely thinking: Now what?

Fortunately, there are alternatives for clients looking for ready cash, according to financial experts.

They may turn to other lenders that offer personal lines of credit or personal installment loans. Homeowners may consider opening a home equity line of credit, retirement savers could tap a 401(k) plan loan and those with certain types of life insurance may be able to borrow against the policy, for example.

Each comes with its own advantages and caveats, experts said.

"Every consumer is going to have different needs," said Rachel Gittleman, financial services and membership outreach manager at the Consumer Federation of America, an advocacy group. "Make sure it's something you can afford on a monthly basis on top of your typical expenses."

A personal line of credit is a type of unsecured loan, meaning it's not backed by collateral. It offers flexibility to borrowers, who can borrow money at any time after the line is established.

The sums involved are typically modest and often used for unplanned expenses or in other fast-cash scenarios like quick capital for business ventures, according to Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.

But banks have also marketed them in other ways, such as loans for home improvement, he said.

"To one person it's debt consolidation, to another it's home improvement, to someone else it's a jet ski," McBride said.

Wells Fargo is closing all personal line of credit in coming weeks and no longer offers the product, CNBC reported Thursday. The revolving credit lines typically let users borrow $3,000 to $100,000.