What to watch today: Dow to recover some of the losses in Thursday's sell-off

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Levi Strauss (LEVI) shares added about 3% after reporting quarterly earnings Thursday night that crushed expectations. Levi reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, on revenue of $1.28 billion. That beat analyst expectations of 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv. General Motors (GM) shares rose more than 3% in premarket trading, after Wedbush rated it as an outperform and said its stock could jump more than 50%. As the company proves out its vision for electric vehicles in the coming years "the stock will be re-rated," the Wedbush analyst said. Bank stocks, including Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C), traded higher as bond yields bounced back up Friday morning, easing concerns about a global economic slowdown that were heightened when yields fell Thursday. The sector's profitability is closely linked to the level of rates and generally increases as long-term rates rise. Airline stocks, including Delta (DAL), United (UAL) and American (AAL), were moving higher after dipping on Thursday amid concern about the global economic recovery from the pandemic. American Airlines is trading almost 2% higher, and Delta and United shares rose 1.2%.



Cruise lines, including Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) and Carnival (CCL), were also bouncing back after sliding Thursday in response to concerns about the economy slowing down. Norwegian Cruise added 2.2% in premarket trading and Carnival rose 2.5%. The U.S. traded shares of several Chinese companies bounced after their big declines earlier in the week, set off by the Chinese government's crackdown on stocks that trade on U.S. exchanges. Didi Global (DIDI) shares rose 3.4% in premarket trading and Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) was up 2.4%.

WATERCOOLER