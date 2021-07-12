Best and worst of the banking stocks ahead of second-quarter earnings season, according to Oppenheimer

There's just one more sleep until the second-quarter earnings season kicks off, and the big banks are the headline event.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Bank of America will lead the charge with their reports over the next few days.

Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, said investors ought to be picky when it comes to banks. The firm advises a market weight on the group given "range-bound" interest rate expectations.

"For exposure to the industry, we're differentiating between them by those that have been able to rally back above their pre-Covid peaks. Those would be the ones showing relative strength in our work. For instance, we recommend JPMorgan over Wells Fargo as an industry neutral pair," Wald told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday.