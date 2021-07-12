'We stand with the Cuban people' – Biden backs protesters, urges regime to respect their rights

Protesters gather in front of the Versailles restaurant to show support for the people in Cuba who have taken to the streets there to protest on July 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration expressed concern Monday after sweeping anti-government protests in Cuba were forcibly dissolved at the direction of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

Sunday's protests, the largest the communist island has seen since the 1990s, come amid widespread frustration over a crippling economy, severe food shortages and as the coronavirus pandemic pushes the nation's healthcare system to its limit.

"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime," President Joe Biden said in a statement Monday.

"The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected," the president added.

Biden called on the Cuban regime to "hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment."